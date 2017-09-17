Ravens guard Marshal Yanda fractures ankle, out for the rest of the season

The Ravens are 2-0, having defeated two AFC North opponents in the first two weeks, but it doesn't feel like undefeated in Baltimore. Adding to their laundry list of injuries, guard Marshal Yanda -- one of the most steady linemen in the league -- is out for the season with a fractured ankle, according to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Baltimore has been dealing with injuries throughout the entire offseason heading into 2017, with health issues becoming something of a dominant storyline for the Ravens. The Ravens are already thin at guard, and Yanda is one of the last pieces that Baltimore could afford to lose. He's a two-time first team All-Pro and a three-time second-team All Pro. The Ravens are currently in a good 2-0 spot, but they'll need to keep pace with a vaunted Steelers team throughout the season. The loss of Yanda could severely hamper that pace.

With Joe Flacco already battling injuries, the Ravens will need to find a way to protect him on the inside. They will also need to re-assert their running game. Danny Woodhead is also injured for Baltimore, which means an increased workload for Terrance West and Javorius Allen . If they don't reshuffle up front, Jermaine Eluemunor is up next on the depth chart.

Yanda has been in the league since 2007, and in that span he has only missed significant time in 2008. He also missed three games in 2016 when he was hampered by a shoulder injury.

How Baltimore decides to deal with this injury is certainly something to keep an eye out for, as they're going to find themselves competing for a spot in the AFC. However, with the injuries that they're dealing with, it's certainly an uphill battle as the grueling NFL season continues.