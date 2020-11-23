On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the unfortunate news that multiple members of their organization had tested positive for COVID-19 following their Week 11 loss to the Tennessee Titans. While every team has had to deal with the ongoing pandemic in one way or another, this is a concerning situation since the Ravens are set to compete in an important divisional matchup against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers three days from now. As confirmed by coach Jon Harbaugh, Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins have tested positive for the coronavirus, and will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This means that they miss this week's matchup against the Steelers. It's clearly a big blow to the top rushing offense in the league, but all is not lost in Baltimore's backfield just yet. The Ravens have two capable backs who still figure to play this Thanksgiving, so head coach John Harbaugh won't have to change up the game plan too much.

Gus Edwards figures to step in as Lamar Jackson's partner in the backfield, and he has proven over the past few seasons that he's worth a shot on your fantasy football squad if you're looking for a replacement. In 10 games this season, he has rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns on 85 carries. While Ingram and Dobbins may be more notable names, it's actually Edwards who has received the most carries this season behind Jackson. He's tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns, is third in rushing yards and is averaging 4.4 yards per carry -- which ranks second among Ravens running backs.

Edwards has also found success in his career when being called upon as a replacement. Back in 2018, he stepped in for an injured Alex Collins and became the first Baltimore rookie to rush for more than 100 yards in consecutive games since Jamal Lewis in 2000.

Another reason Edwards is worth another look is that he has historically found success against Pittsburgh. Edwards has rushed for a total of 244 yards against the Steelers -- which is the most he has rushed for against any one opponent. Additionally, he rushed for 130 yards on 21 carries in Week 17 last year, as the Ravens defeated the Steelers by a score of 28-10.

Edwards figures to lead the rushing attack this Thursday night, but he likely won't be the only running back to carry the ball. Second-year pro Justice Hill should also get a bit of a chance this week, and while he hasn't recorded a rushing attempt this year, he ran the ball 58 times for 225 yards and two touchdowns last season.