The Baltimore Ravens have completed their search for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Greg Roman last month, and they turned to the college ranks to do so. Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has finalized a deal to return to the NFL as the Ravens' new OC, the team announced Tuesday.

Monken had been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia for the last three seasons, and he's coming off two straight national championships. In 2022, Georgia had the No. 5 offense in college football, as the Bulldogs averaged 501.1 yards of total offense and 41.1 points. Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett was named a Heisman finalist, as he threw for 4,127 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 10 more touchdowns on the ground.

Monken has coached in the NFL before, as he served as the wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and most recently the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019. NFL Media previously reported that Monken had been eyeing a potential return to the NFL and that he was also scheduled to speak with the Buccaneers regarding their open offensive coordinator position.

"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."

The Ravens were reportedly also interested in Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Browns wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea and Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales before hiring Monken to replace Roman.