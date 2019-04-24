Ravens host former Lions first-rounder Ezekiel Ansah as they search for pass rush help
Ansah racked up 48 sacks in six seasons with Detroit, but is recovering from shoulder surgery
In the middle of reportedly making Justin Tucker the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, the Baltimore Ravens might be looking to spend some more money -- this time to shore up their pass rush.
According to ESPN's Jamison Henley, the team hosted former Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah on a free agent visit Wednesday. Although Henley says nothing is imminent in regards to a deal between the two sides, it's apparent the Ravens are seeking reinforcements for a unit that lost both Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith this offseason.
One of the biggest names remaining on the market, Ansah has had a slow and quiet free agency after undergoing shoulder surgery in December 2018, and he had some on and off years with Detroit. But he also represents a potential Pro Bowl-caliber addition to Baltimore's pass rush, having gone All-Pro and logged two double-digit sack seasons since entering the NFL as the fifth-overall pick of the 2013 draft. His 48 sacks in six seasons rank fourth in Lions history.
Ansah last played under the franchise tag, earning $17.1 million in 2018. It remains to be seen whether any team, the Ravens included, would be willing to offer him more than a short-term deal following his most injury-shortened season to date.
Baltimore does have a void on the edge, however, with Matt Judon and Patrick Onwuasor the only players on the roster with at least five sacks from a year ago.
