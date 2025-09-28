A nightmarish start to the season for the Ravens got even worse Sunday afternoon against the Chiefs. Baltimore lost Pro Bowlers Ronnie Stanley (ankle), Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Roquan Smith (hamstring) during the game. Humphrey and Smith were later officially ruled out.

Stanley had been questionable with the ankle injury, and he had a pregame workout to test the injury. Even though Stanley didn't look 100% at practice Friday or during the pregame workout, per Jonas Schaffer of the Baltimore Banner, he ended up being active and starting. But he didn't make it out of the first quarter. His final snap was on this Lamar Jackson interception.

Joe Noteboom took over at left tackle in Stanley's stead. Stanley joins Patrick Ricard as injured Ravens offensive starters.

Humphrey and Smith, meanwhile, join Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and Kyle Van Noy as Ravens defensive starters injured this season. In addition, cornerback Nate Wiggins suffered an elbow injury and was carted off the field.

Entering Week 4, the Ravens had allowed the second-most points (96) in the NFL, only better than the Dolphins. Baltimore also ranked last in yards per game allowed (415). Things did not get much better against the Chiefs, who scored 30 points on their first seven drives of Sunday's game. The only drive that did not end in points was a Harrison Butker missed field goal.

Then before the start of the fourth quarter, quarterback Lamar Jackson was replaced by Cooper Rush after the Ravens said that Jackson suffered a hamstring injury.

Baltimore has not started 1-3 since 2015.