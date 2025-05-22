Lamar Jackson has become synonymous with the No. 8 in Baltimore, but that hasn't stopped Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely from eyeing it. Likely wants to take Jackson's iconic number, but only if the team wins a Super Bowl first.

Earlier this month, Likely posted on X about a possible jersey number switch, and was asked Wednesday about those plans on "Up & Adams." The Ravens tight end admitted he likes No. 1, but everyone knows that's on hold for Jackson if he ever wins a Super Bowl.

"I like No. 1, but it's on standby for that boy who wears No. 8 after we get the whole (Super Bowl)," Likely said. "(Jackson) got first dibs. Once we get that Lombardi Trophy right there, that's who it's gonna go to. That's what he wanted to do."

With that in mind, Likely admitted he'll be the first to snatch up No. 8 if Jackson does make the switch, and he's pretty confident the Baltimore quarterback will approve.

"See the vision," Likely said. "If we win, No. 8 is gonna switch to No. 1. Then I'm gonna look at '8' and say, 'Just pass up eight.' ... I'm gonna ask him. I'm like his little brother, so it'd be crazy for him to say no."

On an episode of "The Ravens Lounge" podcast back in 2021, Jackson said he's always had a plan to switch to No. 1 after winning a Super Bowl.

"If we win the Super Bowl, I'm going No. 1," Jackson said. "That's my first number ever. My dad told me, 'Get No. 1 because you the best.'"

That's good news for Likely's pursuit of No. 8. The bad news? Jackson wants to get both numbers retired in Baltimore.

"I'm dead serious," Jackson added. "I wanna retire No. 8 and No. 1 at the same time."

Perhaps it would be best for Likely to stick it out with No. 80 for one more season. After all, he is coming off a career year with 42 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Besides, he may not have to wait much longer for Jackson's jump to No. 1.

According to DraftKings, the Ravens are tied with the Bills for the second-best odds (+700) to win Super Bowl LX. Only the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles (+650) are heavier favorites.