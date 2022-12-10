Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, who has appeared in just four games over the past two seasons, is expected to be activated off injured reserve with the team waiving fellow running back Mike Davis, according to ESPN. Dobbins was placed in injured reserve on Oct. 22. His 21-day practice window opened Nov. 30.

Dobbins has been dealing with knee issues for over a year. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in late October that was initially expected to sideline him for 4-6 weeks. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after sustaining a knee injury during Baltimore's final preseason game.

The former Ohio State standout missed the first two games of this season before making his season debut against the Patriots in Week 3. Dobbins played in each of Baltimore's next four games, rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown while averaging 3.5 yards-per-carry. He also has six receptions for 39 yards and a score this season.

The 55th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Dobbins enjoyed immediate success in Baltimore. He rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie while averaging a whopping six yards per carry, helping the Ravens reach the divisional round of the playoffs.

Dobbins had a highly decorated career at Ohio State that was capped off in 2019, when he became the first player in program history to run for more than 2,000 yards in a season. He also scored 21 rushing touchdowns that season while averaging 6.7 yards-per-carry.

Lamar Jackson and Kenyan Drake have largely handled the Ravens' running responsibilities with Dobbins out. Jackson, who is out for this Sunday's game in Pittsburgh after sustaining a knee injury, leads the Ravens with 764 yards rushing with an average of 6.8 yards per carry. Drake is second on the team with 421 yards with an average of 4.6 yards per carry. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have contributed to the cause with a combined 420 yards and three touchdowns on 90 carries.

With Jackson out, Tyler Huntley will receive his first start of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Baltimore (8-4) is currently holding onto first place in the AFC North despite the Bengals' recent four-game winning streak.