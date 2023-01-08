With the prospect of an NFC North division title no longer up for grabs, the Baltimore Ravens have elected to keep one of their best players on the sideline. Running back J.K. Dobbins will not face the Bengals in Week 18 as Baltimore looks to have him fresh for the playoffs, according to ESPN.

The Ravens have already clinched a playoff berth by virtue of their 10-6 record. And while they lost a chance at winning the division when the NFL decided to not resume the Bengals-Bills Week 17 game, Baltimore can still host a playoff game next week should they defeat Cincinnati and the two teams are locked into No. 3 and No. 6 seeds. It would then come down to a coin flip to determine where the game would be played.

Despite the chance at hosting a home game, the Ravens are clearly prioritizing health. In Dobbins, the Ravens have the NFL's most productive running back since Dobbins returned from injury in Week 14. Over the past four weeks, Dobbins has rushed for 397 yards that includes his 120-yard effort in a win over the Steelers and a 125-yard rushing performance in a 10-point loss to Cleveland.

Overall, Dobbins has rushed for 520 yards and two touchdowns this season with a 5.7 yards-per-carry average.

Dobbins may not be the only notable Ravens player who will be sidelined in Cincinnati. Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who has filled in for injured starter Lamar Jackson for the past month, is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Anthony Brown, an undrafted rookie who took first-team reps during the week, would make his first NFL start in the event that Huntley does not play.