Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family escaped a scary situation in Los Angeles on Thursday.

According to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Smith and his family were followed from Los Angeles International Airport to their hotel and then robbed at gunpoint. Smith informed the team of what happened, and the team released the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe."

The most important thing here is that Smith and his family emerged from this encounter alive and well. Clearly, things could have gone much differently, and they are lucky that was not the case. Hopefully, whoever is responsible for the robbery can be swiftly identified and apprehended, so that Smith and his family can rest easy knowing no one else will be victimized.

Smith himself has one year remaining on his contract with Baltimore, where he has played for the entirety of his 10-year career, which includes a Super Bowl title in 2012.