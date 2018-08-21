Ravens' Jimmy Smith suspended four games after NFL finds evidence of emotionally abusive behavior

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss the first month of the season after being suspended four games by the league.

The suspension, due to a violation of the league's personal conduct policy, was announced Tuesday. According to the Ravens' statement, "the NFL found evidence of threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors by Jimmy toward his former girlfriend that showed a pattern of improper conduct."

"Our player's behavior was inappropriate and wrong," the team wrote.

In November, The Baltimore Sun reported that the mother of Smith's young son accused Smith of substance abuse, illicit drug usage, and a history of being physically violent toward her. At the time, Smith denied the allegations.

The Jimmy Smith suspension stems from a petition filed in court last year by the mother of his son. The woman alleged physical violence, though the league found no evidence of that. They did find the “threatening” behavior the Ravens’ statement mentions — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 21, 2018

In their statement, the Ravens said they "consulted with relationship and domestic violence experts for their perspectives" in addition to weighing the opinions of "Ravens women and men executives, not directly involved with our football operations," and speaking with Smith. The Ravens condemned Smith's behavior, but said they would allow him to return after he serves his suspension because he "has acknowledged his behaviors were wrong and accepts full responsibility for them," finished a "clinical evaluation," and agreed to "follow-up care or treatment that may be recommended."

"Through our conversations with Jimmy, we believe he is taking the proper steps to improve and that he can change," the team wrote. "Jimmy has assured us that he is fully dedicated to making this change. He also understands the consequences if he does not."

The #Ravens say in part: "“The NFL found evidence of threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors by Jimmy toward his former girlfriend that showed a pattern of improper conduct. Our player’s behavior was inappropriate and wrong." pic.twitter.com/j0vcusCji7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2018

In his own statement, Smith apologized for his behavior.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to my former girlfriend, the NFL, the Ravens organization, my coaches, my teammates, my fiancée and all our fans. I'm very disappointed that my past actions have led to this suspension. I promise that I have already learned much and will continue to learn more from this experience. I believe I am, and will continue to try to be, a better person and a better father because of this. I am committed to being the best I can be, both on and off the field. "I take full responsibility for my past conduct. Moving forward, I will work with the NFL and the Ravens to ensure that what happened in the past will never happen again. I will take all necessary steps to be a positive role model for both my sons, for the NFL and for the entire Ravens community."

Smith will miss games against the Bills (home), Bengals (away), Broncos (home), and Steelers (away). He'll be eligible to return in time for the Ravens' Week 5 road game against the Browns on Oct. 7.

In terms of strictly football, it's a brutal loss for the Ravens. Smith, who has been with the team since they made him a first-round pick in 2011, has racked up 11 interceptions during his career. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith allowed the fourth-lowest passer rating in coverage among cornerbacks last season. Over the past two seasons, the Ravens have been a completely different team (for the worse) without him.

Jimmy Smith (BAL DB) set to be suspended "multiple weeks". His impact on the Ravens defense the last 2 yrs?

►With:

• 41.7% success (#4)

• 4.53% Int rate (#1)

• 76.1 passer rtg (#1)

►Without:

• 47.9% success (#29)

• 1.53% Int rate (#31)

• 91.5 passer rtg (#18) — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 21, 2018

But Smith has often missed games during his career. Smith was suspended four games last season for a performance-enhancing drug violation, and he's also coming off a torn Achilles. In his career, he's played in 86 of 112 possible regular-season games.

He'll miss at least four games again during the upcoming season, but the suspension was nearly longer. According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, Smith and the Ravens initially feared the suspension would be for six games, but Smith got two games taken off after meeting with league officials Monday.