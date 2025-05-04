One of the biggest questions currently surrounding the Baltimore Ravens is the future of Justin Tucker, the former All-Pro kicker who is currently under investigation by the NFL after he was accused of engaging in sexual misconduct by several massage therapists over multiple Baltimore area spa locations.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked to provide an update on Tucker, who has vehemently denied the allegations made against him while proclaiming his innocence. As part of his response, Harbaugh alluded to the team's decision to draft a kicker for the first time in franchise history when Baltimore selected former Arizona kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"As you know, Justin has been in the building the last couple of weeks, kicking and everything," Harbaugh said, via ESPN. "Got a chance to talk a little bit. Been working hard.

"I would just say like, from the standpoint of the investigation and all that, we don't know anything. We haven't been given any information, as it should be. It's all done the way it's done. So we don't know anything along those lines. So, we can't make any decisions based on that. Every decision we make has to be made on football. There's a lot of layers to that.

"You've got a rookie kicker in here, took him early in the sixth round. He's a talented guy. From a football standpoint, salary cap and all the different things that you take into consideration, everything we decide to do over the next few weeks will be based on football."

Based on Harbaugh's answer, it appears that the Ravens' decision regarding Tucker's future with the team may not be impacted very much by the NFL's investigation, which makes sense given Tucker's performance in 2024 and the team's acquisition of Loop.

Last year, Tucker endured what was easily the worst season of his decorated career. He made a career-low 73.3% of his field goal attempts, although he did connect on all but two of his 62 point-after attempts. At one point, Tucker's struggles led to Harbaugh being asked if he would continue to stand by 35-year-old kicker. Harbaugh ultimately did, and Tucker rewarded his coach's faith in him by making his final five field goal attempts of the season (including the postseason).

While last season ended on a strong note, the fact remains the Ravens drafted a new kicker in the event that Tucker is not able to fully regain the form that made him the NFL's best kicker for over a decade. The NFL's investigation has only added to uncertainty regarding Tucker's future with the team.

Last month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that he did not have an update on the investigation into the allegations made against Tucker.

"I know the review is ongoing," Goodell said at the time. "We won't be giving updates, but when we have something we'll certainly share it with everyone."