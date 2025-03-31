PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Mark Andrews had a forgetful end to his 2024 season with a drop-filled showing in the Baltimore Ravens' playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. However, it doesn't appear that will be his final chapter with the organization.

Speaking to reporters at the 2025 NFL Annual Meeting, head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the status of his tight end, who is entering the final year of his contract. Despite that uncertain status entering a lame-duck year, Harbaugh noted that he fully expects Andrews to be with the club in 2025.

"We've been in contact, back-and-forth," Harbaugh said Monday morning. "It's not like guys want to hear from me every day, any of them. You know, 'Coach, you called me again?' Mark's in a good place. He's working hard. I do fully expect him to be playing for us next year. He's just too good a player."

Andrews, 29, has spent his entire career with the Ravens after the club selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. Over his tenure, he's developed into a top-flight player at his position, earning three Pro Bowl nods and a first-team All-Pro nomination in 2021.

Despite that success, his uncertain contract status beyond this season -- along with the presence of fellow tight end Isaiah Likely on the roster as a built-in heir apparent -- has led to speculation about a possible trade this offseason. Harbaugh has since shut that speculation down with his recent comments, and it'll be interesting to see if the two sides try to hammer out an extension to ensure he'll be with the club for the long term. When Andrews inked his four-year, $37.6 million extension with the team back in 2021, that came in early September, so there is some runway for the two sides to negotiate.