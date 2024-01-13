Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is looking to accomplish what his brother, Jim, did earlier this week: winning a football title as the No. 1 seed. Jim's Michigan Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies, 34-13, on Monday to win the College Football Playoff National Championship after what was a dramatic season.

The University of Michigan football program was involved in a sign-stealing scandal that led to a three-game suspension for Jim. Michigan allegedly stole signs through advanced scouting and technology, prompting an investigation. The program used this as an opportunity to motivate its players, and Michigan ended the year atop the college football world.

John is preparing for a playoff run of his own, but he gets to sit and watch during Super Wild Card Weekend since his Ravens have a first-round bye. One game he will be watching is the Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs, which could be the coldest game in history for both franchises. When this game kicks off Saturday night, the temperature is expected to be around 0 degrees with a wind chill approaching -30, according to the National Weather Service. Because of the cold and the snow, fans, reporters and even scouts are having a tough time getting out to Missouri for the game. This opened up a window for John to make fun of his younger brother.

"It's going to be interesting in Kansas City, it's going to be very interesting," John said. "We've already got some scouts whose flights have been canceled going out there, we're trying to get out there to scout the game ... which is legal in pro football by the way."

When Michigan accepted the three-game suspension for its head coach, the Big Ten agreed to close its investigation. Jim maintained his innocence throughout.

"Off the field issues, we're innocent," Jim said after Michigan's win Monday. "We stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent. I'd just like to point that out."