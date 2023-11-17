Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered what was described as a likely season-ending injury during the team's "Thursday Night Football" win over the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. After catching a short pass inside the red zone, Andrews was taken to the ground by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who dropped to the ground in the process of the tackle and took Andrews with him.

Andrews' ankle got caught underneath the pair of players' bodies, and he could immediately be seen screaming on the ground following the conclusion of the play. When Lamar Jackson came over to check on him, Jackson had an anguished reaction, as if both he and Andrews knew the implications of the injury.

After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh questioned why Wilson needed to execute the tackle in the manner he did.

"It was definitely a hip-drop tackle," Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference. "It is being discussed. It's a tough tackle. Was it even necessary in that situation? The other one on the sideline, there's always plays that you send in to the league to have them look at and interpret for you."

The "other one" Harbaugh is referring to is a hit on Jackson, who ended up limping around the rest of the game after being taken to the ground by Wilson and then heading into the medical tent to get checked out.

The league has discussed banning these hip-drop tackles, which have resulted in injuries to numerous players. The players association has previously recommended not instituting a rule banning hip-drop tackles due to the difficulty defining the term and the impossible position in which it could put defensive players.