The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night despite missing losing two key components of their offense during the game. Tight end Mark Andrews left the game with a shoulder injury, while receiver Rashod Bateman exited with a foot injury.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh offered a positive update on both players following Thursday night's 27-22 win, which improved Baltimore's record to 5-3. The victory also put the Ravens a half-game ahead of the Bengals in the AFC North division standings.

"They are not serious," Harbaugh said. "Rashod was a tweak of what he had before, and Mark is not a serious long-term injury."

Harbaugh said that the injury to running back Gus Edwards also did not appear to be serious. Edwards sustained a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter and did not return to the game.

Baltimore received several big performances with Andrews and Bateman out. Running back Kenyan Drake ran for 62 yards while catching the game-tying touchdown to cap off the Ravens' first drive of the third quarter. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely caught six passes for 77 yards that included his 10-yard touchdown reception, giving the Ravens the lead for good. First-year Raven Demarcus Robinson contributed to the cause with six catches for 64 yards.

Per usual, the Ravens received a big game from quarterback Lamar Jackson. The former league MVP threw two touchdowns on 17 of 28 passing. He also ran for 43 yards that included a 25-yard run on the Ravens' first play of the second half.

The Ravens have 10 days off before their Week 9 game against the Saints on Monday, Nov. 7. They'll then go into their Week 10 bye before hosting the Panthers in Week 11.