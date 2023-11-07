Which division do you think is the best in the NFL? And how would you decide? Is it based on star power, team records, records compared to strength of schedule, best odds of winning the Super Bowl or based on tape from each game? Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is confident about which is the most superior division in the entire league: his AFC North.

"This is a great division," he said, via NFL.com. "There's no doubt it's the best division. It's proven."

Harbaugh's statement does have validity. Through Week 9, the AFC North has 22 combined wins -- the most in the league, ahead of the 19-win NFC East -- and all four teams are currently positioned to make the playoffs.

The Ravens are 7-2 and atop the AFC North, while the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals all sit at 5-3.

The most combined wins by a single division since the realignment is 43, accomplished by the NFC East in 2022. That year, no team in the division had a losing record. Just over halfway through this season, the AFC North is on track to possibly do the same.

"It would be just terrible if everybody was not a good team in our division," Harbaugh joked, via ESPN.

In the division, the Ravens have defeated the Bengals and the Browns and lost to the Steelers. They have won four of their last five games, and both losses of the season have been in close games. The first was a 22-19 overtime defeat by the Indianapolis Colts and the second was a 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

Baltimore has the best point differential in the league (115), significantly ahead of the Buffalo Bills, who are in second place in that category (80).

The Ravens are facing the Browns on Sunday followed by the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football," and Harbaugh knows both games will be a tough battle that could make a major impact on the standings.

"We know the teams, these teams are real," Harbaugh said. "Everybody knows what's going to happen when we all play each other."