Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews suffered a cracked fibula and ankle ligament injury during Thursday night's 34-20 win over the Bengals and at the time it was believed to likely be a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh gave a positive update on Andrews' status on Monday, saying the damage is not as bad as they initially believed.

"Nothing is completely definitive yet, but my understanding is, in talking with our trainer and the doctors is that it wasn't as bad as initially feared right after the game … that it wasn't as bad as it could have been. It's a little cleaner than they thought, based on the MRI," Harbaugh said to the media.

The head coach continued, saying Andrews will continue to work with doctors and left open the possibility of the tight end returning this season.

"He's going to be involved with Dr. [Robert] Anderson down there in [Charlotte, North Carolina] … there might be an outside chance he could get back at some point in time. So, we'll just have to see how that goes. I don't want to say that's definitive by any stretch, but there is some optimism," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh did not give a timetable on a possible return.

Andrews went down 11 minutes into the game and was seen on crutches, not putting any weight on his ankle after he went to the locker room, according to the Amazon Prime broadcast.

The injury was a big loss to the Ravens' offense, as he has the second-most receptions and yards on the team.

Baltimore is expected to make a playoff run, as right now they are the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a 8-3 record. Playing longer into the year would give Andrews a lengthier return time, compared to teams who end their season after 17 games.