Baltimore Ravens players returned from their bye week to a vastly different locker room.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, likely in a response to his team's dreadful 1-5 start, scrubbed the Ravens' locker room of its recreational items, according to the Baltimore Sun.

"The Ravens promptly removed several recreational staples from the locker room, including the basketball hoop near [Lamar] Jackson's and [Trey] Flowers' stalls, the pingpong table that rookies [Teddye] Buchanan and Mike Green often battled on after practice, the once-popular corn hole boards, and yes, the video game consoles, often lit up with intense rounds of Super Smash Bros., that regularly drew small crowds of teammates late in the day."

It's clear that Harbaugh feels his team needs to increase its collective focus level if it is going to turn the season around. Health would also help the Ravens accomplish that goal.

Two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson and perennial Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith were among the half-dozen Ravens players who were ruled out of Baltimore's Week 6 loss to the Rams due to injuries. Jackson missed Baltimore's last two games with a hamstring injury. The Ravens lost both of those games by a combined score of 61-13.

Baltimore has also suffered a season-ending neck injury to two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike last month, and there are questions regarding whether Madubuike will play football again.

The Ravens host the Bears this Sunday before beginning a three-game road trip that includes two games against teams with a combined three wins this season in Miami and Cleveland. The Ravens will then return home to face a Jets team that has yet to win a game.