Justin Madubuike is staying in Baltimore for the long haul. The Ravens have signed the veteran defensive tackle to a whopping four-year, $98 million deal that includes $75.5 million in total guarantees and $53.5 million at signing, according to ESPN.

Madubuike is now the NFL's highest-paid defensive tackle in terms of total contract value, according to Spotrac. His contract is $2 million more than Quinnen Williams and $3 million more than Aaron Donald. Donald is still the leader in the clubhouse, though, as his contract is only three years, and the $95 million is completely guaranteed.

"Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and a cornerstone of our defense," said Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. "We are thrilled for Justin and his family and equally happy for our fanbase. This is a great way to start the new league year!"

A Pro Bowler last season, Madubuike racked up a career-high 13 sacks last season. He also had 56 tackles that included 12 tackles for loss while helping Baltimore win the AFC North.

Madubuike, who was franchise-tagged prior to getting his long-term deal, had more pressures out of the 3-technique alignment than any other player last season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Madubuike was the 71st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. His production has steadily increased since his rookie season, when he made just three starts in 10 games. He had 11 starts in 2021 before becoming a full-time starter in 2022.

While Madubuike won't be available, there are still plenty of notable defensive tackles that are slated to hit the open market when free agency starts March 13. Among those players includes Chris Jones, D.J. Reader, Grover Stewart, Fletcher Cox and Sheldon Rankins.