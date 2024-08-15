Justin Tucker already holds the NFL record for longest field goal and based on what he was doing in practice this week, it looks like he might be ready to top that record kick.

The Ravens' star set the all-time distance record back in 2021 when he hit a 66-yarder on the final play of the game to beat the Detroit Lions. If Tucker ever gets a chance to top that record, he might actually be able to pull it off and we know that because he hit a 68-YARD FIELD GOAL in practice this week.

The kick happened on Tuesday and it was so close to missing that there was actually some confusion about whether it went in. After the kick, the field goal was actually ruled "no good" by the two officials standing below the field goal posts.

Even the Ravens' official website didn't seem sure about whether the kick was good.

Although the officiating crew seemed confused about whether the kick made it, the video is pretty clear: Tucker's kick went in by inches.

One Ravens writer actually made a frame-by-frame video of the kick, and as you can see below, this video shows that the ball clearly went over the crossbar, which means that, yup, Tucker made a field goal from 68 yards out.

The impressive part here is that not only did Tucker do this with a snap and a hold, but he also had defenders on the field rushing the kick. In the NFL, you'll regularly see kickers hit from this range in practice, but most of the time, there's no defensive rush on the field or they're taking practice kicks with no snapper involved.

Tucker has been in the NFL since 2012 and during his 12 seasons in the league, he's proven that he's one of the best kickers in NFL history and arguably the best ever. Not only does Tucker hold the record for longest field goal, but he's also the most accurate kicker in NFL history and if he ever hits a 68-yarder in a game, it will only add to his legend.