The Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker is one of the NFL's top kickers. He plays like it. He's paid like it. He even acts like it, warming up on the Kansas City Chiefs' side of the field before Thursday's 2024 season opener. But Tucker wasn't automatic with his first kick of the new year, missing a 53-yard second-quarter field goal try after entering the matchup as the most accurate kicker in league history.

To be fair, a 53-yard field goal isn't necessarily a gimme. Tucker, however, has proven to be a different breed. His 90.2% all-time conversion rate on field goals ranked atop the NFL leaderboard coming into Thursday's game, well ahead of even legends like Adam Vinatieri and Morten Anderson.

Thursday's miss, which just drifted wide left and failed to pull Baltimore within three points of the Chiefs, isn't the first time Tucker has struggled to connect from beyond 50 yards in recent years. After hitting 71.3% of 50-plus-yard field goals between 2012 and 2022, the seven-time Pro Bowler has gone just 1 of 6 on his last seven attempts from that distance, including all of last season.

The 34-year-old is still widely considered one of the best special teamers in the game, seeking his sixth All-Pro honor this year. He rebounded with a 25-yard conversion just before halftime.