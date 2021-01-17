Justin Tucker has the highest field goal percentage in NFL history, making his case for one of the greatest kickers to ever play the game. Tucker rarely has an off night, but he picked the worst time to have one for the Baltimore Ravens.

Tucker has missed his first two field goal attempts for the Ravens on Saturday night in the first half of Baltimore's AFC divisional playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills, with both misses under 50 yards and coming in the first half. The misses of 41 and 46 yards are the first time Tucker has missed two field goals under 50 yards in the same game -- a career that spans nine seasons with four First Team All-Pro selections and four Pro Bowl selections.

Tucker is just 2 of 5 in the postseason and has made just four of his last eight kicks in the playoffs (50%). The conditions aren't ideal in Buffalo with 31-degree temperatures and swirling winds up to 17 miles per hour (per Accu Weather). The Ravens probably expected Turner, who has made 90.7% of his kicks in his career (90.6% between 40 to 49 yards), to hit those kicks regardless of the conditions.

Baltimore's offense has set Tucker up for the field goals, but the Pro Bowl kicker just hasn't converted. Prior to Saturday's game, Tucker had just two misses in his entire postseason career and has missed two field goals in a game just five times in his NFL career (154 games in regular season and postseason) -- the last time that occurred was on December 22, 2018 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tucker missing kicks is a rare occurrence for the Ravens. His three missed kicks this postseason are as many as he had in the regular season.

