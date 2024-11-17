Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is likely a future Pro Football Hall of Famer and the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 89.7%, but this year he isn't playing like it. The 34-year-old entered Week 11 with the seventh-worst field goal percentage (79%) among kickers with a minimum of 10 attempts, and it only got worse Sunday.

Tucker missed two long field goals in the first quarter against the Steelers, giving him six missed attempts so far in 2024. He was 15 of 19 on field goals heading into Sunday's divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The veteran missed from 47 yards out with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter, and again from 50 yards with just under two minutes remaining in the frame. The top spot in the AFC North was on the line and the Ravens fell to the Steelers 18-16, meaning the two missed field goals ended up being a big difference-maker in the final score.

The six points left on the field could have major implications when it comes to the divisional title and the playoff picture.

This marks the first time Tucker, or any Ravens kicker, has ever missed two field goals in the first quarter. He had one made field goal from 54 yards in the third quarter.

Tucker is just one shy of his career high of seven missed field goals in a season, which he hit in 2015. The Ravens have six games remaining on their schedule after Sunday, so if things continue as they are going, Tucker will likely have a new career high in misses.

Tucker is 3 of 3 on field goals between 20-29 yards out, 6 of 6 between 30-39 yards out, 4 of 6 between 40-49 yards out and 3 of 7 between 50-59 yards in 2024. He's currently 4 of 12 in 50-plus-yard attempts in the last two seasons. Tucker has made 37 out of 38 extra-point attempts this season.