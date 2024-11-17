Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is likely a future Pro Football Hall of Famer and the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 89.7%, but this year he isn't playing like it. The 34-year-old entered Week 11 with the seventh-worst field goal percentage (79%) among kickers with a minimum of 10 attempts, and it only got worse Sunday.

He has six missed field goals so far in 2024, including Week 11. He was 15 of 19 on field goals heading into Sunday's divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but added two misses before the first quarter wrapped up.

The veteran missed from 42 yards out with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter and from 50 yards with just under two minutes remaining in the frame. Baltimore is currently down 6-0 to Pittsburgh, but would be tied if Tucker made both field goals.

This marks the first time Tucker, or any Ravens kicker, has ever missed two field goals in the first quarter. With three quarters still to go, this is already tied for most field goals he has missed in a single game in his career.

His six missed field goals this season is just one shy of his career high of seven, which he hit in 2015. The Ravens have six games remaining on their schedule after Sunday, so if things continue as they are going, Tucker will likely have a new career high in misses.

Tucker is 3 of 3 in field goals between 20 and 29 yards out, 6 of 6 between 30 and 39 yards, 4 of 6 between 40 and 49 yards and 2 of 6 between 50 and 59 yards in 2024. He's currently 3 of 11 in 50-plus-yard attempts in the last two seasons. Tucker has made 37 out of 38 extra-point attempts this season.

With the Ravens eyeing the Super Bowl, a solid kicker is key as they look to make a deep playoff run. Postseason matchups are often decided by one or two plays and are historically close games, so missed kicks are something teams cannot afford.

The Ravens have a bye next week, so Tucker has some time to regroup and make adjustments.