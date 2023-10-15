Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton was ejected following his helmet-to-helmet hit on wideout Chris Moore midway through Baltimore's Week 6 matchup against the Titans in London on Sunday. Moore was shaken up on the play and left the field with the assistance of Tennessee's medical staff.

Hamilton had already made a controversial hit earlier in the game when he hit tight end Josh Whyle directly in the head. Whyle was ruled out for the remainder of the game moments later after being placed in the league's concussion protocol.

The plays were eerily similar in nature, with Hamilton coming in to hit both players in the head when they were already in the process of being tackled. Expect the league to review both plays and possibly further discipline the Ravens defensive back.

A former first-round pick, Hamilton has been a Swiss Army knife for the Ravens' defense this season. The former Notre Dame standout has one pick, three sacks and a sack this season for Baltimore. He had 62 tackles and one forced fumble during his rookie season in 2022.