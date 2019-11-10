Ravens' Lamar Jackson adds to season highlight reel with dazzling run vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson has provided fans with a season's worth of highlights during the first half of his 2019 season. On Sunday, Jackson was at it again, making a remarkable scoring play during the second half of the Ravens' game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. While the 47-yard run gave Jackson his sixth rushing touchdown of the season, it also gave Baltimore a 35-10 lead over the winless Bengals.

LAMAR. JACKSON.



That's it. That's the tweet. @lj_era8



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/bcKITPODez — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019

After a season of outside criticism and skepticism, Jackson is among the front runners in this year's league MVP race. Jackson, the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft, has helped lead the Ravens to a 6-2 start at the season's midway point. After throwing just six passes in seven starts as a rookie, Jackson threw his 13th touchdown pass of the 2019 season during the first half of Sunday's game. Jackson has also thrown just five interceptions this season while completing over 64 percent of his passes.

Jackson's enhanced passing hasn't limited his effectiveness as a runner. Jackson entered Sunday's game with 637 yards on the ground while having a league-best 6.4 yards per carry average. His play has not only helped the Ravens take command of first place in the AFC North, it has also made him one of the most exciting players in football at this point in the season.