Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson apologized to the Bills fan he shoved after the fan made contact with both DeAndre Hopkins and Jackson as they celebrated Hopkins' third-quarter touchdown grab.

"I got pushed, and [I was] like, 'What?'" Jackson said Wednesday. "I thought I was outside. I wasn't even thinking about me being out there on the field. But my apologies to whoever that was. I don't know who it was. My apologies to him. Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself. That's all I can say."

The fan was ejected from the stadium and later banned from all NFL stadiums.

"I seen him slap D-Hop. ... And then he slapped me," Jackson told the media after the game. "He's talking, so I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You got to think in those situations, we got security out there, let security handle it. I let my emotion get the best of me. Hopefully it won't happen again. I'll learn from that."

Jackson said he talked with Ravens GM Eric DeCosta about the incident and added that he has not heard anything from the NFL regarding disciplinary action from the incident.

Baltimore led 34-19 after the Jackson-Hopkins connection and 40-25 early in the fourth quarter before melting down and losing 41-40 on Matt Prater's game-winning field goal. Jackson finished the game with 209 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and three touchdowns accounted for.

The Ravens face the Browns in Week 2.