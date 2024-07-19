Plenty of star athletes have rocked the No. 8, from Kobe Bryant to Alex Ovechkin. There are also many notable NFL players who have donned the number, and two of the best are now reportedly facing off at the trademark office.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is challenging former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman's use of the No. 8 in a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office complaint, according to federal records obtained by ESPN. Jackson has filed two appeals against a company by the name of FL101, which lists Aikman as one of the directors.

The appeals claim Jackson "has expended considerable time, effort, and expense in promoting, advertising, and popularizing the number 8 in connection with his personality and fame" and "is well-known by this number due to his notoriety and fame, along with his promotion of this number in his trademarks and in media coverage."

The reigning NFL MVP has reportedly applied for or already owns several trademarks using his number in different phrases. Jackson's attorney claims Aikman's attempt to use "EIGHT" on apparel would be "likely to cause confusion, or cause mistake, or to deceive" potential consumers on whether they are buying from Jackson's company, or Aikman's.

Aikman had his No. 8 retired by the UCLA Bruins, and while the Cowboys do not officially retire numbers, we haven't seen a Dallas player wear No. 8 since Aikman. The No. 1 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft won three Super Bowls for the Cowboys, and was MVP of Super Bowl XXVII. Jackson hasn't yet played in a Super Bowl, but did have his No. 8 retired by the Louisville Cardinals. He also just won his second NFL MVP, making him the youngest quarterback to ever be given the honor twice.