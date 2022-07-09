Quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking for a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens, and he is making what he wants apparent through his social media accounts. Jackson changed his cover photo on Twitter and his profile photo on Instagram to a photo of golden teeth that read, "I NEED $."

It doesn't take a full investigation to figure out what Jackson is alluding to there, with this likely a message regarding a pending contract. While he could just be making a pop culture reference from the movie "How High," there's a good chance this has a deeper meaning.

Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and has expressed he wants to play his entire career in Baltimore. The 25-year-old said rumors that he is looking at a future split from the Ravens is a "false narrative," but Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said this offseason that the two parties are unlikely to reach an agreement in the near future, suggesting that Jackson has shown no urgency to negotiate with general manager Eric DeCosta.

While Jackson skipped voluntary offseason workouts, he was in attendance for the team's mandatory minicamp in mid-June. If a deal does not get made ahead of the season, a franchise tag could be the way the situation ends up going.

In his career, Jackson has thrown for 9,967 yards and 84 touchdowns with 31 interceptions in 58 games played. His resume includes an MVP season, two Pro Bowl selections, a first-team All-Pro nod and the NFL's passing touchdown leader (2019).