Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is well on his way toward becoming the greatest running quarterback of all time, and he's closing in on a milestone only Michael Vick, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson have achieved.

Jackson has 4,877 rushing yards in his career, just 123 away from 5,000. In just his sixth season in the NFL, Jackson also is 52 yards away from surpassing Randall Cunningham (4,928) for fourth on the all-time list. Cunningham once held the record for rushing yards by a quarterback until Vick passed him.

Vick has the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback with 6,109 followed by Newton with 5,628. Wilson is third with 5,167.

Jackson, who leads the NFL in completion percentage, is in the midst of another MVP season. Jackson leads all qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage (71.5%) and rush yards (440) this season. The only QB since 1970 to do that for a full season was Steve Young in 1994 (Young won MVP and Super Bowl MVP)

Interesting enough, the last quarterback to do that through Week 9 also was Young in 1992 -- who won MVP that year as well.

Jackson is on pace for 831 rushing yards on the season, which would put him at 5,268 in his career. Wilson is still active, so Jackson likely won't pass him in 2023 -- but he's catching him based on his yardage pace.

Passing Cunningham is a significant milestone, considering he rewrote the record books for rushing yards by a quarterback.