Lamar Jackson will play in the biggest game of his young career this weekend, as the playoff test will be a lot tougher for Saturday's AFC divisional round showdown. The Baltimore Ravens will be playing the Buffalo Bills in wintery-like conditions at Orchard Park this weekend, with a chance of snow showers in the forecast.

While the snow will have likely passed -- and less than an inch of accumulation -- that precipitation shouldn't be a factor for the game. For Jackson, he's never played a game in the snow -- ever.

"Zero experience. I never got to play in the snow," Jackson said to reporters Tuesday. "Except, my first-time seeing snow in Louisville, [KY], we had a snowball fight, so that's totally different from playing in it. But yes, that definitely would be my first-time playing football in the snow – Saturday, if it does. Hopefully, it doesn't."

Jackson didn't seem too keen on the snow experience, which makes sense given he's from Florida and played high school football there. The snow could slow Jackson down, but it's also an opportunity to attack the Bills defense with his legs -- which may be the key toward the Ravens advancing.

Jackson joined Colin Kaepernick as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with multiple 100-yard rushing yard games in the postseason, rushing for 136 yards in the AFC wild-card win over the Tennessee Titans (third-most for a quarterback in league history). Jackson became the third-youngest player to win league MVP and a playoff game at 24 years and 3 days old -- only Patrick Mahomes (23 years, 117 days) and Dan Marino (23 years, 106 days) were younger.

Now that Jackson got the playoff win narrative off his back, perhaps he will debunk the snow narrative this week.