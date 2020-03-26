Ravens' Lamar Jackson files suit against Amazon for 'inflicting damage' to his company, per report
The reigning NFL MVP is taking on a commercial titan
Lamar Jackson has taken to posting entertaining videos on social media to help pass the time during coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine, but that's not the only thing he's been up to. The reigning NFL MVP has a beef with Amazon over their willingness to allow third-party vendors to peddle unlicensed goods that feature his name, likeness and/or registered trademarks, and he's now taken action. A lawsuit has reportedly been filed by the Baltimore Ravens quarterback against the multi-billion dollar company, per TMZ Sports, pitting the most dynamic player in football against one of the most powerful companies on the planet.
The merchandise in question, which Jackson directly labels as "pirated" in the lawsuit, includes t-shirts and hoodies that feature phrases like "Action Jackson", "Lamarvelous" and "Not Bad for a Running Back". He's not only demanding a cease-and-desist, but he's also seeking damages considering the vendors have likely already profited from sales.
Jackson isn't pulling punches either, noting to the court his belief Amazon "inflicted damage upon him and his company", and furthers that said damages have been "significant"-- per ESPN. In his two seasons at the NFL level, he's Jackson has become as synonymous with his coined phrases as he has for his record-setting play on the field and his company, Era 8 Apparel, holds the rights to the aforementioned former.
It's unclear when and how this will all be sorted out in the end, but Jackson wants recompense and he wants it now. What is clear is how Jackson refuses to back down from anyone, and not simply between the white lines.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cam Newton cut: Four landing spots
Carolina is moving on from Newton, so who could pick up the former MVP?
-
Montana: Pats 'made mistake' with Brady
Montana believes the Patriots made the wrong decision
-
Patriots Offseason Hub: Free agency news
New England will be looking for a new starting quarterback in 2020
-
Tom Brady free agency: Key updates, more
Tom Brady's career with the New England Patriots ends after 20 years
-
NFL win totals 2020: Seahawks under 9.5
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times.
-
Big Ben shares when beard is coming off
Big Ben's big beard is about to come off
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ two-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game