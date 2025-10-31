The NFL has fined the Baltimore Ravens $100,000 for incorrectly listing Lamar Jackson as a full participant at last Friday's practice, the league announced. The Friday ahead of Week 8, the Ravens listed Jackson as a "full participant" in practice and said he was "questionable" for their game against the Chicago Bears while he was dealing with a hamstring injury.

The next day, the team announced that Jackson was actually meant to be listed as a "limited participant" and was ruled out for the game.

The Ravens accepted the punishment and released a statement on the fine, saying:

"It is critical that the Baltimore Ravens always operate with integrity and in full accordance with NFL guidelines. We clearly made an error regarding player injury reporting and cooperated transparently with the league's investigation. We accept the decision by the NFL that we violated the policy and have taken steps to ensure that we will be compliant moving forward. We will not appeal the ruling and are focused on our upcoming game versus the Vikings."

The change in injury designation led to fan scrutiny as the NFL investigated the situation.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the league determined this was a case of negligence, rather than an attempt to get a competitive advantage. Had the league determined that it was to gain a competitive advantage, the discipline would've been more significant and could've resulted in a loss of draft picks.

The Ravens clarified why they initially listed him as a full participant, saying, "Lamar Jackson was present for and participated fully in our entire Friday practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Upon further evaluation today and after conferring with the league office, because Lamar didn't take starter reps in practice, we updated our report to reflect his practice participation."

Jackson returned to the lineup for Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins and delivered a four-touchdown night to lead the Ravens to a 28-6 win on the road.