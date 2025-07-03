In less than seven years as an NFL starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson has accomplished more than most players do in their entire career. He already has two MVP awards under his belt, he's rushed for more yardage than any other quarterback in NFL history and he's been to the playoffs six times, but there is one thing that has alluded him and that's a trip to the Super Bowl.

When Jackson was drafted back in April 2018, he vowed to win a Super Bowl for the Ravens and although that hasn't happened yet, the 28-year-old seems confident that this could be the year. During an interview on "Cold as Balls" with Kevin Hart, Jackson was asked how close he thinks the Ravens are to getting back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012.

"We're extremely close," Jackson said.

The oddsmakers seem to agree with Jackson, because Baltimore is currently tied with Buffalo for the best odds to win Super Bowl LX. Here's a look at the top five teams (via FanDuel Sportsbook):

T-1. Ravens (+700)

T-1. Bills (+700)

3. Eagles (+750)

4. Chiefs (+800)

5. Lions (+1000)

The Ravens made it to the AFC Championship game in 2023, but that loss to the Chiefs is as close as they've gotten to the Super Bowl during Jackson's career.

One reason Jackson is so confident in the Ravens this year is because the game seems to be slowing down for him. Jackson explained to Hart that things have actually gotten "easier" as his career has progressed.

"As I've been getting older in the league, my mindset has been different and the game has gotten a lot easier for me," Jackson said.

If the game truly has gotten easier for Jackson, that should scare every NFL defense. And the thing is, his stats back up the claim. Jackson is coming off a 2024 season where he had arguably the best year of his career, which is saying a lot when you consider that he had already won two MVP awards heading into 2024. Not only did he throw for 4,000 yards for the first time in his career last season, but he also threw a career-high 41 touchdown passes.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 66.7 YDs 4172 TD 41 INT 4 YD/Att 8.8 View Profile

Jackson has been an electrifying runner for his entire career, but now, his passing skills are just as dangerous, which might be one reason why he believes the Ravens are so close to getting to the Super Bowl. The Ravens added DeAndre Hopkins this year, which is a move that Jackson definitely seems to be thrilled with.

DeAndre Hopkins BAL • WR • #10 TAR 80 REC 56 REC YDs 610 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

One part of the game that hasn't slowed down for Jackson is the playoffs. He's turned the ball over at least two times in five of his eight career starts, which is one reason why the Ravens are 3-5 in those games. If Jackson can crack the code of the playoffs, he might be able to turn Baltimore into a dynasty.

Although he's getting better every year, Jackson did admit to Hart that he's still working on one key part of his game: He wants to become a more of a vocal leader, which is something he shied away from during his first few years in the NFL.

It seems that Jackson has come to realize that being a vocal leader is needed in the NFL when you're playing a position like quarterback.

"I'm really not outspoken, being vocal with my guys, like 'let's do this and that' with a great motivational speech, I don't have that," Jackson said. "I just pretty much lead by example. I'm going to go out there, I'm going to work hard and I expect that out of you, but as I've been growing in the league it's like 'nah, you got to talk to the guys.'"

With the game slowing down for him and Jackson becoming more of a leader, it's easy to see why the two-time MVP feels that the Ravens are 'extremely close' to getting to the Super Bowl.