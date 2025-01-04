Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, is playing the best football of his career, something his play affirmed on Saturday in his Week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Following his 12-yard touchdown pass to tight Mark Andrews, Jackson created two new clubs in the annals of NFL history with his play in the 2024 NFL season. Jackson's 2024 campaign is both the first in NFL history in which a player threw for 4,000 yards passing and 800 or more rushing yards in a season as well as throw 40 or more passing touchdowns and rush for 800 or more yards in a single season.

The 2024 season has been full of milestones for Jackson as he entered Week 18 with 6,110 career rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in NFL history. That's a record he took from Michael Vick in the Ravens' 31-2 win on Christmas Day over the AFC South champion Houston Texans. Should Jackson's Ravens hang on for a Week 18 victory over the Browns, they'll join the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars are the second team in NFL history to win its division by multiple games after trailing by multiples games with four weeks left in a season. All this history points to an incredibly compelling case for Jackson to be the league's back-to-back MVP.