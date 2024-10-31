Baltimore Ravens fans got some spooky news on Halloween: Star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who's widely considered a favorite to win his third career NFL MVP award, did not practice for a second straight day due to back and knee injuries, as The Athletic reported.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh initially declared Wednesday a rest day for Jackson, who played Baltimore's entire Week 8 defeat to the Cleveland Browns without receiving medical attention. The team later listed Jackson with the two separate injuries after he did not participate in Wednesday's practice. The Baltimore Banner reports Jackson also appeared to be in discomfort in Sunday's postgame locker room.

There's been no indication from Harbaugh or other Ravens staffers that Jackson is battling a serious issue, or that the Pro Bowler is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's Week 9 matchup with the Denver Broncos. This also isn't the first time Jackson has abruptly missed practice time. The quarterback has notoriously played through various illnesses over the years, but hasn't missed a game due to injury in two seasons.

Veteran backup Josh Johnson has taken this week's first-team reps in his place.

After hosting the Broncos on Sunday, the Ravens will have just three days of rest before taking on the rival Cincinnati Bengals in a Thursday night game to kick off Week 10.