The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders are taking part in some heated joint practices this week, which also gives the Lamar Jackson-Odell Beckham Jr. connection the opportunity to reach another level.

Neither Jackson nor OBJ played in Baltimore's first preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, so the reps this week against the Commanders were the first the new dynamic duo got against defenders that weren't Ravens. On Tuesday, Beckham got behind Washington's No. 1 cornerback, Kendall Fuller, for a gain of around 40 yards.

As you can see, Jackson underthew that pass a bit -- maybe misjudging OBJ's speed. Jackson later said the two have established the kind of chemistry fans are hoping to see this season, and that the veteran wideout's speed has stood out to him.

"I feel like our chemistry, it's there," Jackson said, via the Ravens' official website. "And he's a lot faster than people give him credit for. A lot faster."

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey believes Baltimore will have two 1,000-yard wide receivers in 2023.

"I think that connection's going to be sweet," Humphrey said of Lamar and OBJ. "I'm really excited for those two guys to make some big things happen."

Since drafting Jackson in 2018, the Ravens have the fewest receiving yards recorded by wide receivers, and are second-to-last in the NFL in spending money on wide receivers, as well as spending on offense. All of that is expected to change with OBJ signing a one-year deal that includes $15 million, and with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.