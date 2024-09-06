Lamar Jackson was arguably an MVP-level force for much of Thursday's 2024 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback seems to have a thing, however, for lingering on what could have been when it comes to battling the reigning Super Bowl champions. Days after insisting the Ravens would've beaten the Chiefs in the last AFC title game had he been fully healthy, Jackson questioned the officials' decision to overturn a last-second Isaiah Likely touchdown in Thursday's matchup.

"I thought it was a touchdown," Jackson told reporters afterward, per NFL.com. "I thought it was a touchdown. I still think it's a touchdown."

To be fair, officials also thought Likely scored a touchdown when he hauled in an improbable bullet from Jackson on the game's final play from scrimmage, initially ruling the tight end had come down inside the end zone for a score that would've tied the Chiefs, pending an extra point.

Instant replay quickly revealed that Likely's foot had actually landed just past the back of the end zone, perhaps barely by an inch. The call was reversed, and the game was over, with Kansas City getting the narrow 27-20 victory.

"That's on me," Likely told reporters after the game. "I just have to get both feet in. I harp on myself to catch everything and make sure everybody puts us in the best possibility, so I take responsibility. Next time, I'm going to get my feet down."