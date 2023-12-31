Lamar Jackson is on the verge of winning his second league MVP award after throwing for 321 yards and five scores during Sunday's 56-19 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. In the process, Jackson is on the precipice of doing something no player in the NFL's 104-year history has accomplished.

If he is named league MVP again, Jackson will become the first player in NFL history to win multiple AP NFL MVP awards as well as the Heisman Trophy, according to CBS Sports Research. Jackson won the Heisman during his dazzling 2017 season at Louisville before capturing his first league MVP award in 2019, his first full season as the Ravens' starting quarterback.

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 66.3 YDs 3357 TD 19 INT 7 YD/Att 7.7 View Profile

That may not be the only milestone Jackson reaches. Along with becoming the 11th player to win multiple MVPs, Jackson may also join Brett Favre and John Elway as the only quarterbacks to win league MVP without having a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver. Favre did so in 1996, the year he led the Packers to a Super Bowl win over the Patriots. Elway's MVP season occurred in 1987, when he led the Broncos to their second straight Super Bowl appearance (a 42-10 loss to Washington).

The 2023 season has surely been one of validation for Jackson, who has been able to stay healthy this late in a season for the first time since 2020. Jackson has also flourished this season inside new offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system. While he is still the NFL's most dangerous running quarterback, Jackson has solidified the fact that he is a complete quarterback who is capable of beating defenses in a multitude of ways.

Jackson would probably trade all of his hardware, however, for a Super Bowl ring. Fortunately for Jackson, he and his teammates got closer toward achieving that goal after locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed by virtue of Sunday's mauling of Miami.