Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Backup Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson at quarterback.
Jackson went into the medical tent for further evaluation after taking a sack, then went into the locker room. The extent of the injury is not yet known.
Before going out, Jackson was 3 for 4 for 11 yards with the Broncos up 3-0 in the second quarter.
Jackson has a completion percentage of 62.1 this season, going 200-for-322 with 2,231 yards, 17 touchdowns, 7 interceptions with a passer rating of 91.3.