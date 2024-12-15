Lamar Jackson continues to make jaw-dropping plays ... even while keeping his pants up.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback and two-time league MVP did just that during in Week 15 against the New York Giants. During a dazzling 21-yard scamper, Jackson pulled up his pants before making an impressive cutback during the first half of Sunday's game.

"I felt like wind was touching my butt," Jackson said with a laugh after the game, "so I was really trying to keep my tights up, for real. My tights got a little loose or something, I don't know, so I was just trying to keep my pants up. That's all it was. It was too cold out there."

That play was part of a brilliant first half for Jackson, who threw three touchdowns on 13 of 14 passing. Jackson also ran for 55 yards as Baltimore took a 21-7 lead at intermission. The Ravens (9-5) ended up securing a 35-14 victory in which Jackson's final numbers were MVP worthy. He finished 21-for-25 passing for 250 yards and five touchdowns to go along with six rushes for 65 yards.