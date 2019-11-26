Ravens' Lamar Jackson sets NFL record during 'Monday Night Football' debut

Lamar Jackson has had a pretty good "Monday Night Football" debut.

Jackson, the Ravens' second-year quarterback and league MVP front-runner, became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 3,000 passing yards and rush for 1,500 yards in his first two NFL seasons, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Jackson, who set the record during the first half of Monday night's game against the Rams, completed all nine of his pass attempts during the game's first 30 minutes that included two scoring strikes to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and another to Willie Snead.

Jackson also rushed for 80 yards on six carries while helping the Ravens take a 28-6 halftime lead.

The last player selected in the first round of the 2018 draft, Jackson, a Heisman Trophy winner during his time at Louisville, is 14-3 as the Ravens' starting quarterback. But despite going 6-1 as a starter during his rookie campaign (that included leading the Ravens to the AFC North division title), Jackson received criticism for his lack of success through the air. Jackson has all but erased any doubts about his ability as a passer this season, as he entered Monday night's game with a 106.3 quarterback rating.

Jackson, who continues to be the NFL's most lethal running quarterback, has also won himself millions of new fans this season while helping further revolutionize the quarterback position.