Ravens' Lamar Jackson sets NFL record during 'Monday Night Football' debut
Jackson continues to take the NFL by storm
Lamar Jackson has had a pretty good "Monday Night Football" debut.
Jackson, the Ravens' second-year quarterback and league MVP front-runner, became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 3,000 passing yards and rush for 1,500 yards in his first two NFL seasons, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Jackson, who set the record during the first half of Monday night's game against the Rams, completed all nine of his pass attempts during the game's first 30 minutes that included two scoring strikes to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and another to Willie Snead.
Jackson also rushed for 80 yards on six carries while helping the Ravens take a 28-6 halftime lead.
The last player selected in the first round of the 2018 draft, Jackson, a Heisman Trophy winner during his time at Louisville, is 14-3 as the Ravens' starting quarterback. But despite going 6-1 as a starter during his rookie campaign (that included leading the Ravens to the AFC North division title), Jackson received criticism for his lack of success through the air. Jackson has all but erased any doubts about his ability as a passer this season, as he entered Monday night's game with a 106.3 quarterback rating.
Jackson, who continues to be the NFL's most lethal running quarterback, has also won himself millions of new fans this season while helping further revolutionize the quarterback position.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers historic underdogs vs. Browns
Cleveland is searching for its first win in Pittsburgh since 2003
-
Penny proves he can be a home-run hitter
Penny finally showed his potential as a home-run hitter against the Eagles
-
Rams vs. Ravens odds, bets, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Rams vs. Ravens game 10,000 times.
-
Jones upset with coaches after loss
David Samson discusses his thoughts on the Cowboys coaching
-
MNF: Ravens vs. Rams odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
-
Colts rule Mack out for Week 13
Mack sustained a hand injury in Week 11 that ultimately required surgery
-
Rams vs. Ravens live updates
Follow along as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens look for their seventh straight win
-
49ers steamroll Rodgers in blowout win
The 49ers walloped the Packers on Sunday Night Football
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game