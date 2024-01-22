The Houston Texans entered the 2023 season coming off a 3-13-1 campaign, following 4-13 and 4-12 records in the two seasons before that. The team had a first-year head coach in DeMeco Ryans and hoped whoever they selected with the No. 2 overall pick could eventually help turn things around.

A winning season, or even going .500, would be an improvement from the previous three years. In comes quarterback C.J. Stroud, who, together with Ryans and the rest of the team, shocked most football fans and exceeded expectations.

Stroud and the Texans went 10-7, breaking records along the way. Stroud now holds the records for passing yards in a game by a rookie (470), is tied for most passing touchdowns in a game by a rookie (5) and most passes without an interception to start a career (191).

The Texans won their last two regular-season games, helping them punch their ticket to the playoffs. They defeated the Cleveland Browns convincingly -- 45-14 in the wild-card round, where Stroud became the youngest starting quarterback to win a playoff game and tied the record for most passing touchdowns in a playoff game by a rookie (3).

The divisional round did not go as well for Houston, who lost 34-10 against the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

After the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the likely league MVP, went up to his opposing quarterback with some words of encouragement.

"It's the beginning for you cuz. You feel me? You're gonna be there. You hear me? They're waiting on you. Send a jersey for me bro," Jackson told Stroud.

"I gotchu. Imma send it, imma send it for sure," Stroud responded, after telling Jackson to "go win it all."

The Texans were sent packing, but clearly have a bright future behind their young quarterback. The Ravens are off to the AFC Championship Game, where they will host the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.