The Baltimore Ravens turned in a dominant performance against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, as the offense rode 188 rushing yards to a 27-13 victory. The Ravens defense impressed in this Week 9 showdown as well, as Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith held what was the No. 3 offense in the NFL to just 243 yards of total offense.

Despite the road victory in primetime, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was still upset with something after the game: His sacks.

The box score stated that Jackson was sacked three times on Monday night -- making it the third game in a row where he was sacked thrice. However, two of those sacks went for a loss of zero yards, and probably could have been categorized as scrambling attempts. Jackson said after the game that the three sacks number was "baloney."

We went back and took a look at Jackson's three "sacks" to see if they were actually sacks (courtesy TruMedia). The first recorded sack takes place with 5:12 remaining in the first quarter. Jackson fakes a handoff to Kenyan Drake, and looks to hit Isaiah Likely in the flat on the right side. Seeing that the play was well-covered, Jackson attempts to scramble up the middle, but is taken down for a loss of 2 yards.

To us, that does indeed look like a sack. However, the same can't be said for the other two "sacks."

With 1:25 remaining in the third quarter, Jackson faked a handoff to Drake and rolled out to the right. The play appears to be a designed play-action pass, but Jackson clearly turned it into a rushing attempt. He scrambles towards the sideline and even attempts to extend the ball past the line of scrimmage, but is ultimately ruled "sacked" for 0 yards.

On the very next play, Jackson was lined up in shotgun without a running back. After he didn't see an open wideout downfield, Jackson scrambled up the middle, and then to the right sideline before being taken down by Kaden Elliss for a 0-yard gain. That play was ruled as a sack as well.

It is possible to have a quarterback sack that goes for 0 yards, but with a signal-caller like Jackson who is prone to scramble 10-plus times a game, defining a sack can be subjective at times. Clearly, he had a problem with the statisticians' decisions.