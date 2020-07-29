Watch Now: We Need to Talk: Calais Campbell on the 2020 NFL season ( 3:57 )

In what's already been a topsy-turvy 2020, Lamar Jackson isn't afraid to shake things up just a bit more. The reigning league MVP is readying to begin training camp with the Baltimore Ravens with the goal of finishing what they couldn't in what was otherwise an historic 2019 season, and Jackson feels there's one free agent in particular that can help get them over the hump. Antonio Brown, the former NFL wide receiver who often waffles between being "done" with the league and demanding it allow him back in, worked out with Jackson this offseason -- seemingly impressing the young quarterback to the point Jackson is now lobbying Ravens brass to sign the volatile wideout.

"It was nice throwing to Antonio Brown [this offseason]," Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "I was hoping we would get him. I'm still hoping -- a little bit."

The last three words in Jackson's statement at least shows he understands the challenge of his request. Brown, 32, remains on the commissioner exempt list after having been placed there in September following a rash of off-field accusations and pending litigation. The NFL launched a probe that remains ongoing as camps around the league fire up, and until Roger Goodell closes it, Brown will not be permitted to return to the field -- even if a team makes the decision to sign him. For his part, Brown railed against Goodell and the league for what he views as feet-dragging, despite the fact he's still attempting to resolve his legal woes.

"I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months," Brown wrote in a recent Instagram post, reversing his retirement decision from two days prior. "You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won't resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable.

"I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my well being. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag it's feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they're waiting on you NFL let's get this thing moving!

"We've got history to make!!"

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta didn't write off the possibility of adding Brown in 2020, but also didn't invoke any confidence that it would happen.

"We're always assessing the players out there on the streets," DeCosta said in an April interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio. "We're looking at guys, we're making decisions that we think are best for the clubs. If we think there's a guy out there who fits us, who's got the skill set to provide value, we'll certainly pounce on that kind of guy. As [former Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome] always used to tell me, we don't play games until September, so we've got a lot of time to build the best team we can build and we'll continue to do that.

"I look at this time period right here after the draft as a great opportunity to get better as a football team and we will look to do that."

The Ravens know Brown well from his time spent catching touchdowns against them as a member of the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, but the former All-Pro has since suffered painfully short and hyper-controversial stints with both the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots in 2019, logging only a single start. Though Brown has not been able to find a new NFL home since, players like Jackson and Russell Wilson have been vocal in wanting to give him a chance, but it's unclear who -- if anyone -- will pull that trigger in 2020.

"Around us, he's a great guy," Jackson said, via SI.com. "He's cool, down-to-earth guy. He's passionate about the sport of football. He was working and you can tell. ... He's going to go 24/7. Prior to the workout, he lifted. We go out there, throwing routes, and after that, he lifted some more. I was like, 'there's no quit in this guy.'

"He's the type of guy we need in our locker room, and I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It's a brotherhood going on -- none of that outside noise. We worry about each other, we worry about what we have going on. We want to win. I can tell in him he wants to win, We want to play ball."

There is no denying Brown's talent, but the baggage that comes along with it might be unforgivable to GMs around the league. And there's also the matter of Goodell's final verdict potentially being a suspension, which only makes an already complicated return that much more difficult.

Still, Jackson wants the Ravens to roll the dice, believing his team won't come up snake eyes like the Raiders or Patriots did.