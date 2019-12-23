Ravens' Lamar Jackson wants to play vs. Steelers, despite having clinched first-round bye and home field

Lamar Jackson wants more. It's a time for short-term celebration in Baltimore, with the Ravens clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye to go along with home field advantage in the playoffs, thanks to their 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 16.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Ravens have nothing tangible to gain by playing Jackson and the rest of their starters on Sunday when they face the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, but Jackson could not care less. The bottom line is he wants to be on the field, and if head coach John Harbaugh allows it, he most definitely will be when the hated Black and Yellow arrive.

"Yeah, I want to play. No doubt," Jackson said after the revenge win over the Browns, via NFL.com. "But it's coach's decision. It's up to coach."

This would be much to the chagrin of a Steelers team that find themselves teetering on the brink of elimination from playoff contention after losing a must-win to the New York Jets, in a game that included a carousel at quarterback thanks to a combination of poor play and injury. It's all head coach Mike Tomlin can do in 2019 to keep the train from careening off the rails, and while he'd never admit it, the Steelers wouldn't mind not having to face the MVP frontrunner in a game that could end their season for good.

That, however, is likely one reason Jackson wants to play -- a victory not only extending the Ravens white-hot momentum going into the playoffs but also serving the dual purpose of forcing the Steelers into early NFL Draft planning.

The initial plan is to sit Jackson and start Robert Griffin, III, and things may stay that way with the injury to running back Mark Ingram.

"It was very tough," Jackson said regarding Ingram's injury. "We don't ever want to see that, but we know he'll be good, so we're happy with that. He has time to recover. Hopefully, he'll be better than 100 [percent] and better than ever."

Harbaugh will make a decision on it all later in the week.

"The thing I want to emphasize is that no matter what we do, the emphasis is going to be on winning the football game," he said decisively. "We want to win the football game. We want that 14th win. There's no doubt about that.

"We'll be forthright in how we plan to do it."