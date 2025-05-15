Last season, the Baltimore Ravens saw their season end in heartbreak. They lost to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, 27-25, after star tight end Mark Andrews dropped what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion pass from Lamar Jackson with just 1:33 remaining in the game.

In 2025, the Ravens won't have to wait long for their next shot at the Bills. In fact, they won't have to wait at all. Buffalo plays host to Baltimore in Week 1 of the NFL season, with the Ravens traveling up to Highmark Stadium for the season-opening edition of "Sunday Night Football." And linebacker Roquan Smith is thrilled about that prospect.

"Yeah, just how I like it," Smith said Wednesday, via NFL Media. "Revenge is best served as a cold dish, you know. So, it will be nice to get up to Buffalo and get a little payback for those guys from the end of the year."

The Ravens demolished the Bills in their regular-season meeting with Buffalo last year, ripping off a 35-10 victory behind 199 rushing yards from Derrick Henry and a three-touchdown day from Jackson. But that pales in comparison to a playoff loss, which Smith said he's been stewing on throughout the offseason.

"Misery sets in all offseason and you use that as motivation throughout the offseason," Smith said. "So, just knowing that we have everything it takes to be the best team in the NFL. You have to show that game in and game out and it's going to start up there in Buffalo. Just like everything we've gone through throughout the offseason and how it ended, it's just about unleashing it on those guys. And I'm sure they have the same plan."

The Ravens and Bills are once again expected to be among the inner-circle contenders in the AFC, ranking among the most likely teams to finally take the conference championship away from the Kansas City Chiefs. Whichever of them comes away with a win in Week 1 will have a leg up on securing home-field advantage for any potential playoff matchup.