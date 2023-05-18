Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo, who is entering his second season with the team, had a very lofty request. Ojabo wanted to wear No. 55, which was famously worn by Ravens legendary pass rusher Terrell Suggs.

However, after asking and getting some assistance from Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, Ojabo was eventually turned down by the former All-Pro.

"Suggs is not letting me," Ojabo said. "We've had discussions and got Biscotti in it a little bit, but that's above me."

Ojabo was very partial to No. 55 because that's what he wore while playing at the University of Michigan. During his high school days, the 2022 second-round pick wore No. 71, but now he's sticking with No. 90 after being turned down by Suggs.

"Numbers don't really matter," Ojabo added. "It's what you do with the numbers."

Ojabo was the No. 45 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he missed the majority of his rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL. He suffered that injury during his Pro Day leading up to the draft. The former Michigan star returned late in the year, registering a tackle and a forced fumble in a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular season finale.

Meanwhile, Suggs is one of the top defensive players in the franchise's history. He played 16 seasons for the team and won a Super Bowl during the 2012 campaign. During his time with the Ravens, Suggs registered 139 career sacks and was a seven-time Pro Bowler.