Ravens lose another starter for the season, now down nine players since June

Even by football's punishing standards, the Ravens' run on injuries is remarkable. The team announced Friday that left guard Alex Lewis and wide receiver Tim White will both have season-ending surgery. If you're keeping score, the Ravens have now lost nine players for 2017 and there are still questions about when we'll see quarterback Joe Flacco (back issues) and just-signed right tackle Austin Howard (still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery).

In addition to Lewis and White, the out-for-2017 list includes cornerback Tavon Young (knee injury), tight end Dennis Pitta (hip injury), tight end and special teamer Darren Waller (full-year suspension), running back Kenneth Dixon (knee injury), center/guard John Urschel (retirement), tight end Crockett Gillmore (knee injury) and offensive lineman Nico Siragusa (knee injury).

Lewis, who earned the job as a rookie last season, was penciled in as the starter at left guard, and with Howard yet to practice, the Ravens' offensive line remains a huge issue.

After Gillmore and Siragusa went down early in training camp, coach John Harbaugh was asked about all the injuries.

"You don't lament that stuff; you just forge ahead," he said at the time, via ESPN.com. "I'm very confident in our guys and the team we're going to have. I'm not worried about that one bit."

Harbaugh has to say that publicly but we can't imagine he's sleeping peacefully either. Flacco isn't 100 percent, the offensive line has lost a starter and a backup, and two offensive playmakers won't see the field at all this year.

If ever the Ravens needed free-agent signings to step up, this would be it.