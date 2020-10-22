The Baltimore Ravens are adding yet another talented piece to their defense. The Ravens have finalized a trade for Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora -- a deal the Vikings confirmed via their official Twitter account.

Per a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Ravens will send a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick to Minnesota in exchange for Ngakoue. A subsequent report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer indicated that the fifth-round pick becomes a fourth-round pick if Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl on the first ballot (i.e. not as an alternate).

The Vikings had previously acquired Ngakoue from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick. He leaves Minnesota after racking up five sacks in six games as well as seven quarterback hits, per Pro-Football-Reference. At 1-5, the Vikings' second-round pick is currently projected in the mid-30s, while the 5-1 Ravens' third-round pick is projected in the low-90s, meaning those five sacks will have cost the Vikings something like 50-60 slots in the draft.

The Ravens, meanwhile are on a bye week, so Ngakoue will undergo COVID-19 testing this week with the intent of making his debut next week in a massively-important matchup against the Steelers, a game that was initially scheduled for Week 7 but was moved to accommodate the rescheduled Steelers-Titans matchup this week.

He joins a Baltimore front that also includes Calais Campbell, Matthew Judon, Derek Wolfe, and Pernell McPhee, among others. The Ravens already have the league's third-highest pressure rate at 29.2 percent, according to Pro-Football-Reference, as well as a league-high 12.1 percent quarterback knockdown rate. Ngakoue should only help juice those numbers even further, which will allow the Baltimore secondary to play even more aggressively on the back end.

Minnesota will presumably struggle even further to get after opposing passers throughout the rest of the season, being that Ngakoue was the Vikings' best edge rusher and that they figure to be without Danielle Hunter for a while longer, if not the entire season.